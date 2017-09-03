Explore in a way that suits you

  • Q. I've been excercising on a regular basis lately (1hour of walking a week), but I have not lost any weight. I've been watching what I've been eating but I am still not seeing any results. Can anyone explain what I may be possibly doing wrong?

    First of all congratulations on taking the first steps on becoming a better you! 

     

    When trying to lose weight there are many factors that are involved, the most important being DIET. At times when people are just watching what they eat they still eat "unhealthy" foods necessarily. A good diet of enough protein, carbohydrates and fats is needed to allow for your body to function, but at the end of the day your body must be in a caloric deficit.

    By this I mean the energy output (exercise and general energy exerted throughout the day) needs to be more than the energy input (in this case the food that we eat).

    In terms of your exercise, I personally don't know your body type but at times multiple days of exercise are needed to see results. Every Individual is different, and perhaps by changing your diet and keeping the same amount of exercise may work, or it may not. I recommend monitoring your weight and see what works for you. 

     

    Hope this helped and let me know how you go!

  • Q. At what point can I no longer put my feelings of sadness to having a 'bad day'? I've been consistently down for about 4 months now and I just can't seem to get out of it. Am I depressed?

    It's very hard to distinguish between going through a 'slump' or rough period and if it's something more serious - my first suggestion would definitely be to talk to a trained psychologist or therapist to get a professional opinion. 

    However, what may help you in the interim to narrow down between whether what you're feeling is sadness or depression is to ask yourself why exactly you've been feeling this way. If there is a particular reason for your feeling flat or down, then it is very possible that you aren't facing depression but a difficult period as a direct result of something happening in your life. On the other hand, if you have been consistently feeling down (regardless of if there was an initial trigger for this or not) with no direct cause you can attribute it to, you may have a more serious issue at hand than simple sadness. 

    Depression can be a debilitating thing to live with, sapping your energy and preventing you from experiencing any joy or pleasure in your daily life. 

    I wish you the best of luck with everything Johan. Please take care and seek professional advice and help if you continue to feel this way.

  • Q. I recently found out that my son has a girlfriend. He is only 16 and i believe he will get distracted from his studies. I want the best for him, but I don't think he is ready for this. I have always given my son freedom, but I'm not really comfortable with the whole situatio...

    Hi Steph

    I was in your sons position when I was quite younger, I had my first boyfriend at age 16. My parents were extremely understanding of the situation. They weren't too intrusive and made sure that I had done all my homework and assignments before I could see him. This way I managed to organise my studies, and create structure throughout my earlier years of study. 

    I had other parents that were intrusive and didn't let their children have girlfriends or boyfriends. This made my friends sneak behind their parents, creating arguments and tension. 

    This trusting relationship with my parents is one of the reasons why I now have such a strong bond with both my father and mother.

     

    Hope this helped Steph, Goodluck!

  • Q. What are some easy tips to feel happier in my everyday life?

    Hi Carrie,

    As Luis said, happiness is the ultimate state to which we all aspire - hats down to you for being proactive in reaching this goal state! 

    Personally, I am always happiest when I have 2 things:

    1. Direction

    I always have a list of personal short-term and long-term goals that I want to achieve by a certain date. This helps keep me motivated in my life, and brings a great sense of inner fulfilment when I achieve these goals. 

    2. Connection

    I believe that life is all about connecting with those around us; it's about creating and maintaining meaningful relationships. Having a small and close support network is incredibly important in leading a happy life, as they are there for you during your ups and downs and provide external support and advice when you're in need of a helping hand.

